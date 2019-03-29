Crime
March 29, 2019 9:50 am
Updated: March 29, 2019 9:53 am

N.S. man charged in Yarmouth County shooting

RCMP are investigating a shooting in Yarmouth, N.S.

A 37-year old Nova Scotia man has been charged in a shooting investigation in Yarmouth County.

RCMP say a 34-year-old man was shot by another man on March 26 at around 7:30 p.m. in Hebron, N.S.

The victim ran to a neighbour’s for help, and was taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and a truck that was believed to be involved in the incident was found in a ditch off Greenville Road.

An RCMP police dog team tried to track the suspect but didn’t find anyone. They did find evidence near a home, which eventually led police to a suspect at a home on Main Shore Road.

Police note the Emergency Response Team (ERT) helped with the arrest.

Matthew Ian Huskins surrendered to ERT at about 9 a.m. the next day.

He has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Huskins appeared in court on March 28, and is scheduled to return to court on April 9.

A 41-year-old woman from Hebron was also arrested and is charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

