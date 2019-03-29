N.S. man charged in Yarmouth County shooting

A 37-year old Nova Scotia man has been charged in a shooting investigation in Yarmouth County.
RCMP say a 34-year-old man was shot by another man on March 26 at around 7:30 p.m. in Hebron, N.S.
The victim ran to a neighbour’s for help, and was taken to hospital.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and a truck that was believed to be involved in the incident was found in a ditch off Greenville Road.
An RCMP police dog team tried to track the suspect but didn’t find anyone. They did find evidence near a home, which eventually led police to a suspect at a home on Main Shore Road.
Police note the Emergency Response Team (ERT) helped with the arrest.
Matthew Ian Huskins surrendered to ERT at about 9 a.m. the next day.
He has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
Huskins appeared in court on March 28, and is scheduled to return to court on April 9.
A 41-year-old woman from Hebron was also arrested and is charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.
She was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.
