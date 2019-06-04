Mountain biker rescued from Mount Seymour after accident

North Shore Rescue had to be called out to assist a mountain biker who was badly injured on Mount Seymour Monday night.

NSR says the 60-year-old man went over his handlebars at the top of the “C-Buster” run around 6:30 p.m.

North Shore District fire department stabilized the man, who reported having no feeling from the neck down, then called for a chopper to transport him out.

There was an E-R doctor and nurse on the long-line with him.

He was taken to Inter-River Park near Cap College, where he was transported to a ground ambulance.

By the time he was taken away, the man was starting to regain feeling to his extremities, and his condition had improved.