Residential fire in Montreal’s east end sends man to hospital

A man is in hospital after a three-alarm fire in Montreal’s east end on Monday morning.

The fire broke before out in a residential building on Plessis Street between Logan and La Fontaine streets.

Firefighters performed CPR on the man after pulling him out of the fire.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Red Cross was on site to help evacuees.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.