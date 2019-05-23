Police search for suspects in suspicious fire in Montreal North
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire at a triplex in Montreal North.
Officers say they believe the fire was set off in the common area of the building on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.
Firefighters from the Montreal Fire Department managed to extinguish the flames fairly quickly and limit the damage caused by the blaze.
The building is located on Querbes Street, near the intersection of Jarry Street West in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
The incident was deemed suspicious and the investigation was transferred to Montreal police.
There is a security perimeter around the building and the tenants of the triplex were able to return to their homes on Thursday morning.
There have been no arrests so far.
