Friday’s air quality forecast for Alberta amid wildfires

Special air quality statements remained in place for much of the province on Friday, as smoke from the northern Alberta wildfires made its way south.

The haze caused poor air quality and reduced visibility over much of Alberta on Friday morning. Conditions are forecast to remain smoky through the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said for central and southern Alberta, the thickest smoke is expected to more northwestwards on Friday.

Alberta’s Air Quality Health Index is measured on a scale, ranging from 1 to 10+. Anything from 1-3 is considered a low risk, 4-6 is a moderate risk, 7-10 is a high risk and 10+ is very high risk.

Below is a break down by region:

Edmonton air quality forecast and school board policies

Edmonton was at a 2 on Alberta’s AQHI on Friday morning. That was expected to reach between 4 and 7 on Friday afternoon.

Saturday’s air quality forecast for Edmonton was 4, as of Friday morning.

Edmonton Catholic Schools’ policy is to keep students indoors at lunch and recess when the air quality health index reaches 7 or higher.

Edmonton Public Schools also keeps students indoors with the windows closed when Environment Canada issues an air quality rating at 7 or higher. Air conditions and HVAC air systems remain on, according to the school board’s policy.

“Principals will use this guideline to make the best decisions for the health and safety of their students,” EPS spokeswoman Megan Normandeau said in a statement.

Calgary air quality forecast and school board policies

Air quality conditions in Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta were much worse on Friday. Calgary’s AQHI level was a 10+ on Friday morning. That risk was forecast to remain very high Friday afternoon before dropping to a 5 on Friday night.

The Calgary Catholic School District said Friday that all outdoor activities were cancelled for the day due to heavy smoke and poor air quality.

Students will be monitored for symptoms of poor air quality, the school board said.

The Calgary Board of Education said principals make decisions based on local conditions, but the board’s guidelines are to consider indoor recess and lunch for students when the AQHI reaches 10+.

When it comes to other outdoor activities, Calgary Minor Soccer advises games and practices should be delayed or rescheduled if the AQHI reaches 7 or higher.

Northern Alberta air quality

The air quality was a bit better in parts of northern Alberta on Friday, with Fort McKay and Fort McMurray sitting at 2, and Cold Lake was at 1

However, to the north and west the air quality gets much worse. Grande Prairie’s air quality was at 10+ on Friday morning, and Fort Chipewyan’s was at 6.

Southern Alberta air quality

Lethbridge and Medicine Hat both sat on the high risk end of the scale on Friday, with their AQHI at 8 and 7 respectively.

Central Alberta air quality

The air quality through central Alberta remained on the moderate to high side Friday morning. Spruce Grove and Drayton Valley’s AQHI were at an 8 and Red Deer was at 10+.

During special air quality statements, people may find themselves coughing more or experience throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma and COPD are especially at risk.

People experiencing difficulty breathing should stay inside where it’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner may help. For more information, visit the Alberta Health Services website.