3-vehicle collision involving police cruiser closes section of Princess Street

A three-vehicle crash that involved a Kingston police cruiser tied up traffic Thursday afternoon in midtown Kingston.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Princess and Victoria streets.

A marked cruiser and two small vehicles were involved.

Police say an officer was parked on the street when a vehicle struck the cruiser.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated two people with minor injuries. They say the police officer involved was examined by paramedics but was uninjured.

According to police, charges are pending for one of the civilian drivers.

Princess Street was closed at Victoria Street for some time while police investigated.

