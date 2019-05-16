Canada
May 16, 2019 10:59 am

Quinte West OPP cruiser struck with emergency lights on, say police

By Online Reporter  Global News

An OPP cruiser was allegedly struck by another vehicle when it had its emergency lights on, say Quinte West OPP.

Global News
A A

Quinte West OPP are asking the public for any information about a collision involving an OPP cruiser.

On Wednesday evening, a Quinte West OPP cruiser with “subdued-markings” was driving in the eastbound lanes of Dundas Street East.

READ MORE: Ford government cuts $46M from provincial police budget

OPP say the cruiser had its emergency lights on while it went through the Byron Street intersection.

Another vehicle was going northbound on Byron Street and allegedly struck the cruiser on the passenger side. The cruiser then collided with another stopped vehicle nearby.

WATCH: Two OPP cruisers struck in the span of 12 hours; one near Brockville

No one was injured during the collision.

Dundas Street East was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 anonymously.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
byron street
Dundas Street East
OPP accident Dundas Street East
OPP accident Quinte West
OPP car accident
opp cruiser collision
OPP cruiser struck
Quinte West
Quinte West OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.