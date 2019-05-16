Quinte West OPP cruiser struck with emergency lights on, say police

Quinte West OPP are asking the public for any information about a collision involving an OPP cruiser.

On Wednesday evening, a Quinte West OPP cruiser with “subdued-markings” was driving in the eastbound lanes of Dundas Street East.

OPP say the cruiser had its emergency lights on while it went through the Byron Street intersection.

Another vehicle was going northbound on Byron Street and allegedly struck the cruiser on the passenger side. The cruiser then collided with another stopped vehicle nearby.

No one was injured during the collision.

Dundas Street East was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 anonymously.