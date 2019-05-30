Quebec to announce wide-ranging public commission into youth protection

The Quebec government is set to announce the parameters of an independent commission looking into youth protection services after a seven-year-old girl who was followed by child services died in a case of alleged mistreatment.

Premier François Legault, Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant, who oversees youth protection, and representatives of all main parties at the legislature are expected to be on hand at a Quebec City hotel Thursday.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government has already chosen Regine Laurent, a nurse and former labour leader, to preside over the commission, which will include lawmakers and other experts.

Legault had promised the inquiry in the days following the death of the seven-year-old from Granby, Que.

The girl’s father, 30, and stepmother, 35, were each charged with unlawful confinement while the woman was also charged with aggravated assault. They return to court separately next week in the town about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.

The Crown is looking at the evidence to see if they’ll be upgrading the charges the pair face.

Granby police found the girl at her home in critical condition and she died April 29 after her guardians had appeared in court.

Several investigations have already been ordered into the handling of the death of the young girl, including a coroner’s inquest, an internal probe by the regional health authority that oversees youth protection in the Eastern Townships region, an investigation by the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Commission and a police probe into death.

