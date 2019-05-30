Hamilton’s Burlington Street loses top spot on CAA’s Worst Roads in Ontario list

The unflattering winning streak is over.

After back-to-back years of being voted the CAA’s Worst Road in Ontario, Hamilton’s Burlington Street dropped to No. 6 on the list. This is the first time since 2016 that it has not occupied the top spot.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Burlington Street East named Ontario’s worst road for a second year in a row

Barton Street is now the worst road in Hamilton, finishing fifth in the voting.

Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue East topped CAA’s list for 2019 followed by Riverdale Drive in the community of Washago (north of Orillia) and Dufferin Street in Toronto.

The biggest reason for Eglinton Avenue’s rise to No. 1, according to CAA, is the “largest transit expansions in North America, which has significantly impacted road conditions during construction.”

“While the condition of Eglinton Avenue is of concern to the public, many of the challenges for all road users will hopefully be resolved with the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown project,” says Raymond Chan, government relations specialist with CAA South Central Ontario. “The gridlock and congestion that many motorists are currently experiencing should ease as construction winds down, repairs to the road are made and as more people choose new transit options.”

READ MORE: Families of Red Hill Valley Parkway crash victims launch $250M class-action lawsuit against City of Hamilton

Voters cited crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and poor road signage as the main reasons for concern.

According to the voting breakdown, CAA says drivers accounted for over three-quarters of the votes cast, while roughly 12 per cent of votes were from cyclists and a further 12 per cent from pedestrians.