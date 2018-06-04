Hamilton’s Burlington Street East named Ontario’s worst road for a second year in a row

The votes are in and Ontario’s Worst Road in Ontario for 2018 is Burlington Street East in Hamilton.

It’s the second year in a row it’s won the dubious honour on the CAA’s Worst Roads list.

Burlington Street has risen progressively higher up the top 10 list since it first appeared in 2009.

Taking the second and third place spots are County Road 49 in Prince Edward County and Duckworth Street in Barrie.

In Toronto, Eglinton Avenue West, tops the list this year, followed by Dufferin Street, Yonge Street, Eglinton Avenue East, and Steeles Avenue East.

In a release, Raymond Chan, government relations specialist, CAA South Central Ontario, says, “It’s clear from this year’s results, that there are several roads that continue to be an issue for the public despite appearing on the list many times.”

Dufferin Street has been in the provincial top 10 list nine times since the campaign’s inception.

County Road 49 has also appeared on the list multiple times in the past.

The CAA says its Worst Roads campaign “is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens, and where they need to be made.”

The CAA says more than 3,500 roads were nominated from across the province this year, the highest number since the campaign’s inception.

Potholes made up 75 per cent of the concerns from motorists, followed by no cycling infrastructure at 14 per cent and 10 per cent chose congestion as their primary issue.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2018

Burlington Street East (Hamilton)

County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

Duckworth Street (Barrie)

Avondale Road (Belleville)

Eglinton Avenue West (Toronto)

Drummond Road (Niagara Falls)

Dufferin Street (Toronto)

McLeod Road (Niagara Falls)

Pelham Road (St. Catharines)

Lockhart Road (Innisfil)

Worst Roads by Region

Central – Duckworth Street (Barrie)

Eastern – County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

Halton-Peel-York-Durham – Speers Road (Oakville)

Niagara – Drummond Road (Niagara Falls)

North – Letts Cemetery Road (Eganville)

South West – Highway 401 (Chatham-Kent)

Western – Ontario 6 (Caledonia)

For the full list of 2018 Worst Roads, please visit caaworstroads.com.