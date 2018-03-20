Will Hamilton’s Burlington Street East make CAA’s worst roads list again?

In the midst of weeks of emergency repairs to potholes and crumbling asphalt in Hamilton comes the Canadian Automobile Association’s campaign, which named Hamilton’s Burlington Street East the worst road in Ontario in 2017.

READ MORE: CAA announces top 10 worst roads in Ontario

The stretch, running through the city’s industrial sector, has been on the list for close to a decade, having carved out a spot in the top ten since 2009.

It’s not the only road to have a long-lasting run in the campaign, which asks the public to submit streets that have become the most troublesome to travel.

Steeles Road West in Toronto held on for eight years before being repaved in 2010.

The CAA’s Raymond Chan says when roadways pop up on the list year after year, it sends a message to governments that more needs to be done to fix infrastructure and improve safety.

“Whose really more qualified to tell us where those improvements need to be made but the very people who use those roads every day,” Chan said Tuesday, from the campaign launch in Toronto.

READ MORE: More money for roads as Hamilton council prepares to approve 2018 budget

Chan says he thinks it’s an ideal time to have the conversation, with both provincial and municipal elections just months away.

“It’s a chance for the public to really have their say and to send that message to government and to put it on their radar that infrastructure improvements are a priority.”

Residents are being encouraged to weigh in at CAAWorstRoads.com before April 15.