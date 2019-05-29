Staff at Whitemud Equine Centre move horses after seeing flames in ravine

Staff at the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre jumped into action when fire in the Edmonton ravine got too close for comfort.

“When we saw the fires in the trees it looked pretty close to us and it’s so dry,” Executive Director Diane David said Wednesday afternoon. “We evacuated all the horses on the east side of the property and moved them to the west side.”

David said they called 911 as soon as they saw the smoke and the dispatcher said trucks were already on the way. Two police officers also responded and kept equine centre staff updated on the fire and helped move the horses.

There are 60 horses at the facility, David said, and they moved 25 of them.

“We were just watching because, if the wind changed, we’d have to move further down,” she said. “It’s very scary.”

There were no injuries and staff were given the all clear by 1:55 p.m.

When speaking with Global News shortly before 3 p.m., David said the fire was out and while the smell of smoke was still in the air, smoke was no longer visible.

She said all the horses were calm during the evacuation, which is a credit to the staff.

“They kept calm and they knew what to do.”

The horses were slowly being moved back later Wednesday afternoon, except for those few pens right along the tree line.

She hopes everyone is very careful given the current extreme fire danger.

“There is so much dead fall and it’s so dry, it only takes a spark to get it going.

“Once the wind picks it up, it will be devastating.”

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to two brush fires in Mill Creek Ravine on Tuesday.

David said the equine centre was on alert that day as well, but information provided by 311 said the fire was under control.

Edmonton enacted a fire restriction on Monday, banning open burning and fireworks. Open burning includes any controlled burns that are​ subject to conditions set in an open burning ​fire ​permit.

The restriction comes as the city’s fire weather index sits at the extreme level, the City of Edmonton said in a media release Monday.