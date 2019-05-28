Edmonton crews respond to brush fires in Mill Creek Ravine

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services responded to two brush fires in the Mill Creek Ravine area Tuesday afternoon.

People reported seeing flames and smoke near the Old Timers Cabin.

EFRS was notified about a grass fire at 3:06 p.m. and crews had it under control by 3:28 p.m.

However, EFRS then started receiving calls about a second fire a half kilometre away, also in the ravine. Four units are responding.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season 2019: Latest status of wildfires, bans and restrictions

Alberta has been hot, dry and windy as of late. Smoke from the wildfire burning in northern Alberta near High Level is blowing south, lessening air quality. Edmonton and Calgary had an Air Quality Health Index of 4 on Tuesday (moderate), while it was 9 (high risk) further north.

READ MORE: Edmonton fire restriction means no open burning, fireworks

Edmonton enacted its own fire restriction Monday, banning open burning and fireworks. Open burning includes any controlled burns that are​ subject to conditions set in an open burning ​fire ​permit.

The restriction comes as the city’s fire weather index sits at the extreme level, the City of Edmonton said in a media release Monday.

— More to come…