RCMP release sketch of suspect in Courtenay sexual assault

The Comox Valley RCMP has released a sketch of a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Courtenay last month.

According to the Mounties, the alleged attack happened in Sandwick Park around 7:30 p.m. on April 11.

Police said the 34-year-old victim was walking through the park when she was reportedly grabbed by a man who forced her into a forested area and sexually assaulted her.

READ MORE: Suspect in violent East Vancouver sexual assault facing two charges

“This has been a very active investigation since it was reported last April,” said Const. Shana MacQuarrie with the Comox Valley RCMP major crime unit in a media release.

WATCH: Vancouver police make arrest in East Vancouver sexual assault

“We are hopeful that the release of this sketch will prompt a member of the public to contact the RCMP and assist us in identifying the suspect.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Island man jailed on child pornography offences

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 35 and 45 years old who stands about five feet nine inches with light, reddish-coloured hair and facial hair.

Police said he was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.