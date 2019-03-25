Vancouver Island man jailed on child pornography offences

A Vancouver Island man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for child pornography.

Andre Harold Mollon, 50, of Langford, was handed the sentence last week after he was convicted of possessing more than 1,500 photos and 121 videos of child pornography.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge said the material “triggers a certain visceral horror.”

The sentence includes six months for one count of transmitting child pornography and 15 months for possessing it. Both sentences are to be served at the same time.

Once Mollon is released, he’ll be on probation for three years and won’t be allowed to use the internet.

Mollon is unemployed and has been jobless for about a decade.