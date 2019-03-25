Vancouver Island man jailed on child pornography offences
A Vancouver Island man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for child pornography.
Andre Harold Mollon, 50, of Langford, was handed the sentence last week after he was convicted of possessing more than 1,500 photos and 121 videos of child pornography.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge said the material “triggers a certain visceral horror.”
READ MORE: Maple Ridge youth care worker facing sex assault, child porn charges has decades-long history with children
The sentence includes six months for one count of transmitting child pornography and 15 months for possessing it. Both sentences are to be served at the same time.
Once Mollon is released, he’ll be on probation for three years and won’t be allowed to use the internet.
Mollon is unemployed and has been jobless for about a decade.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.