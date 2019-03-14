Maple Ridge youth care worker faces sexual assault, child pornography charges

A Maple Ridge man who works as a child and youth care worker in the city’s school district is now facing several charges of sexual assault and producing child pornography.

Ridge Meadows RCMP announced the charges Thursday against Daniel Jon Olson, who learned of the charges during a court appearance on Friday, March 8.

According to police, Olson, 52, is facing one count of possessing child pornography; one count of making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication; eight counts of sexual interference; and two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the allegations against Olson.

In a statement, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District said Olson has worked as a child and youth care “in a number of our elementary and secondary schools over the course of his employment.”

“While we have no first-hand knowledge about the charges, we are informing all our families out of an abundance of caution so that parents/guardians can direct any information they may have about this matter directly to the Ridge Meadows RCMP,” the statement from superintendent Sylvia Russell read.

Russell added Olson has been on unpaid leave since the time the school district was made aware of his arrest.

Olson’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 2.