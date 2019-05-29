85-year-old woman in hospital with broken hip after attempted purse snatching in Chinatown: police

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged attempted purse snatching in Chinatown that left a senior in hospital with a broken hip.

Police say an 85-year-old woman was walking near Main Street and Keefer Street on the morning of May 22 when a man reportedly elbowed her to the ground. Two other men then joined in and tried to steal her purse, according to authorities.

However, she hung onto it and they fled down Keefer Street without the purse, police say.

Police describe the suspect who allegedly knocked her down as a 40-year-old Caucasian man, about five-foot-10, who was wearing glasses, a tan hat and a blue shirt.

A second suspect is described as an Indigenous man in his 50s with long, grey hair, who was carrying a red Budweiser bag.

There is no description for the third suspect.

“This woman was just minding her own business and walking down a city street when she was attacked by three men,” Const. Steve Addison said.

“Violent crimes are traumatic experiences for everyone, but when one of our community’s most vulnerable is targeted, it strikes a new low.”