Teen charged after allegedly smashing window, assaulting Peterborough security officer

An Ottawa teen has been arrested and charged with assault following an incident in Peterborough early Wednesday.

Police say that around 2 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was reportedly seen throwing a rock at a security office window at an address on Hospital Drive.

READ MORE: Summer students at Peterborough health unit accused of filing false mileage claims

According to police, when security staff attempted to speak with the girl, she allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

Peterborough police were called to the scene, and the investigation led an arrest.

The girl was charged with assault and failure to comply with a sentence.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance later Wednesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

WATCH: Beach assault victim awakes from coma