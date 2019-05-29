Crime
May 29, 2019 11:09 am

Teen charged after allegedly smashing window, assaulting Peterborough security officer

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old girl after she allegedly assaulted a security officer.

Dan Nyznik/Global Peterborough
An Ottawa teen has been arrested and charged with assault following an incident in Peterborough early Wednesday.

Police say that around 2 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was reportedly seen throwing a rock at a security office window at an address on Hospital Drive.

According to police, when security staff attempted to speak with the girl, she allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

Peterborough police were called to the scene, and the investigation led an arrest.

The girl was charged with assault and failure to comply with a sentence.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance later Wednesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

