Summer students at Peterborough health unit accused of filing false mileage claims

Two Toronto-area residents are facing fraud charges following an investigation into mileage claims at Peterborough Public Health last summer.

The Peterborough Police Service says that in January, officers were informed of suspected mileage claim fraud by a man and woman who were employed as summer students at a publicly funded organization from May to late August 2018.

Global News Peterborough has learned that the accused both worked at Peterborough Public Health in the vector-borne diseases prevention program.

It was alleged that the man fraudulently claimed approximately $5,500 in mileage and the woman fraudulently claimed approximately $4,310 in mileage.

As a result of the investigation, on March 27, the woman appeared at the Peterborough police station, where she was arrested and charged.

Shanteena Sirithar, 26, of Highglen Avenue in Markham, was charged with fraud under $5,000. She was released from custody and appeared in court on April 25.

On April 30, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the second suspect.

On Monday, police say the second suspect appeared at the police station, where he was arrested.

Khawaja Jawad, 40, of Travis Crescent in Brampton, is charged with fraud over $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later on Monday.

