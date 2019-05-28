Canada
May 28, 2019 1:51 pm
Updated: May 28, 2019 1:52 pm

Upgraded Sask. gov’t website offers residents better access to online resources

By Online Producer  Global News

The Government of Saskatchewan’s newly overhauled online Publications Centre has gone live, improving online resources to the public.

Elise Amendola / The Canadian Press
A A

Saskatchewan residents now have better access to legislation and other important documents through a newly-overhauled government website.

The province’s online Publication Centre is live, offering greater access to mobile devices and features better searchability with an improved ordering process.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskjobs.ca gets boost from Saskatchewan government

Users will have the ability to create and manage their personal account where they can view order statuses and history along with printing invoices.

“We hope that these improvements will increase citizen engagement and access to justice,” Don Morgan, the province’s justice minister and attorney general, said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan govt. celebrates social workers across the province

Account users will still be able to download, view, print and order certain government document online.

The updated website can found here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Don Morgan
Government of Saskatchewan
Justice Minister and Attorney General
Legislation
mobile
Publication Webiste
Sask Government
Saskatchewan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.