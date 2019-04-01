Saskjobs.ca gets boost from Saskatchewan government

Saskatchewan’s largest job-matching website, Saskjobs.ca, is getting a funding boost from the provincial government.

The 2019-20 provincial budget, which was released on March 20, provides $430,000 to maintain the website, along with the National Job Bank service.

“We heard from employers and job seekers loud and clear on the importance of keeping Saskjobs.ca as an option for our labour market,” Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan’s minister of immigration and career training, said in a press release.

“Offering this website, in addition to the enhanced services offered by the National Job Bank, is providing Saskatchewan people with the right balance in functionality and service to grow their careers and to grow our economy.”

The province announced Saskjobs.ca deepened its existing partnership with the National Job Bank in May 2018. Officials said this partnership improves how employers and job seekers can advertise, recruit and search for jobs in Saskatchewan.

Nearly 6,530 jobs were posted on Saskjobs.ca as of April 1, according to the website. It has served job seekers since being introduced in 1999.