Saskjobs.ca, National Job Bank working together to fill Saskatchewan jobs

Saskjobs.ca is now working with Canada’s largest job search website to connect employers with potential employees for Saskatchewan jobs.

The partnership with the National Job Bank was announced Tuesday by the provincial government.

READ MORE: How to quit a job you just started without burning bridges

“Saskjobs.ca has served job seekers and employers well, helping to promote tens of thousands of opportunities in the province since it was introduced in 1999,” Saskatchewan Economy Minister Steven Bonk said in a press release.

“This partnership with the National Job Bank will provide more features and benefits, and is part of the government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to help attract and retain skilled workers in the province.”

Over 1,000 employers already use the National Job Bank to post Saskatchewan jobs, according to saskjobs.ca.

READ MORE: Unhappy at work? 7 signs you should quit your job

Enhanced services for users aim to improve how employers and job seekers can advertise, recruit and search for Saskatchewan jobs.

Registered job seekers can sign up for alerts that inform them of new positions that align with their profiles.

Officials said job matching services will also help employers effectively target job seekers with the skills and experiences match their needs.

Visit saskjobs.ca for more information.