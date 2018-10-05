Unemployment rate drops in Saskatchewan as more part-time jobs created

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate fell in September as the number of people working rose slightly.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage points to 6.4 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada adds 63K jobs in September, unemployment rate dips to 5.9%

All jobs gains in the month were for part-time positions, with 2,900 new positions created.

That was offset by 1,000 losses in full-time positions.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatchewan jobs outlook remains sluggish

Overall employment in the province for the month was 571,000, up 0.3 percentage points from August.

On a year-over-year basis, 2,900 more people were working last month than in September 2017.