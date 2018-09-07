Unemployment rate inches up in Saskatchewan despite job gains

The unemployment rate inched upwards in Saskatchewan during August as job gains were offset by more people entering the workforce.

Statistics Canada reported Friday 1,400 new jobs were created in the province during the month, all full-time positions as 900 part-time jobs were lost.

There was little change in the number of people employed from a year ago, with 1,200 more people working last month than in August 2017.

Employment increased in the services-producing sector, led by gains in education, while fewer people were working in public administration, wholesale and retail trades.

The goods-producing sector shed 1,400 positions, with job losses in construction and manufacturing.

The unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.7 per cent due to 2,400 more people entering the labour force.

Nationally, the economy lost 51,600 jobs in August, driving up the unemployment rate to 6.0 per cent.