August 10, 2018 12:17 pm

Saskatchewan loses 4,200 jobs in July

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Unemployment is up in Saskatchewan as 4,200 jobs were lost in the province during July.

AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
Fewer people were working in Saskatchewan in July as the economy shed 4,200 jobs.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the province lost 7,700 full-time positions during the month. That was offset by gains in part-time positions.

There were 567,800 people employed during July, little changed from a year ago, with the number of people in the labour force declining by 2,400 to 607,800.

The unemployment rate inched up 0.3 percentage points to 6.6 per cent, with 40,000 people out of work.

Nationally, the unemployment rate reached a four-decade low of 5.8 per cent as the economy posted a net gain of 54,100 positions.

Global News