Saskatchewan govt. celebrates social workers across the province

The Saskatchewan government is celebrating social workers in the province, part of Social Work Week that runs March 24-30.

This year’s theme is Real People. Real Impact.

“Social Work Week gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank social workers across the province for their unique skill set, unwavering commitment to the human services, and passion for helping others,” said Social Services Minister Paul Merriman.

READ MORE: ‘The right balance’: Saskatchewan delivers balanced budget

“Our government appreciates the ongoing commitment of the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers and its membership to our province’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Membership in the organization has grown from 83 from when it was established in 1962 to more than 1,800 today.

They service public and private practice in health, education, justice and child welfare and community-based organizations, working in policy, planning and administration.

READ MORE: Sask. government promises more support for mental health and addictions services

“Social Work Week helps us celebrate the diverse role social workers play in our communities,” said Wanda Miller, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers.

“Social workers serve people of all ages and backgrounds by providing practical solutions and working together to solve and cope with problems. This year’s theme, Real People. Real Impact, reflects on the change that occurs through the support social workers provide when working with individuals, families and communities.”

The province has a number of activities planned during the week which can be found on their website, www.sasw.ca or the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers Facebook page.