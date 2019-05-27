Twenty One Pilots show in Toronto cancelled due to NBA Finals
A Twenty One Pilots show that was scheduled in Toronto for Wednesday has been cancelled ahead of the first game that the Raptors will play in this year’s NBA Finals on Thursday.
According to a tweet from the Scotiabank Arena, the concert has been cancelled due to the league’s needs for technical load-in and set-up.
Tickets for the Twenty One Pilots’ Wednesday show will be refunded. Ticket holders will also receive a code that will allow them to purchase tickets for the musical duo’s first concert on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Arena.
Some Twenty One Pilots Fans expressed disappointment in the cancellation over Twitter.
Further event cancellations at the Scotiabank Arena “will be determined based on the length of the series,” Dave Haggith of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said in an email to Global News.
The Toronto Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
