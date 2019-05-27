Twenty One Pilots show in Toronto cancelled due to NBA Finals

A Twenty One Pilots show that was scheduled in Toronto for Wednesday has been cancelled ahead of the first game that the Raptors will play in this year’s NBA Finals on Thursday.

According to a tweet from the Scotiabank Arena, the concert has been cancelled due to the league’s needs for technical load-in and set-up.

Reminder for @twentyonepilots fans: Due to the needs by the league for the technical load-in & set up for the NBA Finals, the concert on 5/29 has been cancelled. Tix will be automatically refunded & ticket holders will get a code for a chance to purchase tix to the show on 5/28. pic.twitter.com/kSWM8TaZR0 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) May 27, 2019

Tickets for the Twenty One Pilots’ Wednesday show will be refunded. Ticket holders will also receive a code that will allow them to purchase tickets for the musical duo’s first concert on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Arena.

READ MORE: NBA Finals 2019: How the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors match up at each position

Some Twenty One Pilots Fans expressed disappointment in the cancellation over Twitter.

My sister got night 2 tickets for Christmas. She was beyond excited. Her, and my family flew to Toronto yesterday and made all the reservations to stay for the week. That’s time off of school/work. This breaks my heart. ☹️They really should of had a backup plan… — tamara g 🥦 (@tmrhllwy) May 27, 2019

To twenty one pilots had to cancel their night 2 Toronto show because of the NBA finals :( I hope everyone who had tickets can still go😔💖 — BRENDON HELD TARA’S FLAG!! (@beebobrendon2) May 27, 2019

Just found out the concert I was going to surprise my kid with in Toronto are cancelled. Good thing I bought plane tickets and the whole works. So screwed. — Lacey (@lhspeirscats) May 27, 2019

The reason why we are all mad about this Toronto cancellation is because the last time they were in Toronto was three years ago, so how long are those who were supposed to go to night two going to have to wait to go to another Twenty one pilots concert #banditotoronto — vanessa tomorrow (@anathemacab) May 26, 2019

Further event cancellations at the Scotiabank Arena “will be determined based on the length of the series,” Dave Haggith of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said in an email to Global News.

The Toronto Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

READ MORE: Smash Mouth calls out Drake, tells him to ‘sit down’ during NBA finals