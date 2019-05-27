Employee shot in Edmundston, man ‘with strong smell of gasoline’ at large: police

Police are looking for a possibly armed man who shot an employee at a business in Edmundston during a break and enter.

The Edmundston Police Force says the employee of Gallant Enterprise Ltd. entered the building shortly after midnight to find the suspect already inside.

Insp. Steve Robinson says there was a brief struggle, resulting in the employee sustaining a gunshot wound.

The employee was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson says the suspect fled in a stolen company vehicle, then crashed it near Highway 2 before fleeing on foot.

“The suspect is still wanted and he would very likely still be armed,” Robinson said.

Officers are looking for a 30-year-old English speaking man, standing between 5’10” and 6’0″ with an athletic build.

Police say he has short hair, a mustache, neck tattoos, and could have an injured chin.

“The suspect would also have a strong smell of gasoline,” police concluded.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Edmundston Police Force.