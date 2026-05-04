Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police report more than 60 locker thefts at local recreation centres

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 6:02 pm
2 min read
Calgary police have laid charges against a woman from High River in connection with the investigation into a spike in thefts from lockers in the city.
Calgary police have laid charges against a woman from High River in connection with the investigation into a spike in thefts from lockers in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have announced charges against a 37-year-old woman from High River in connection with the investigation into a spike in thefts from lockers at recreational facilities in the city.

In making the announcement, police said there are investigations ongoing into more than 60 locker thefts at various locations since November 2025.

In March 2026, police received reports of multiple thefts. In each case the victims reported that wallets, bank cards and identification documents were stolen.

Investigators later identified a suspect in two of the thefts that occurred at the Southland Leisure Centre on Jan. 30 and Feb. 15, 2026.

On Wednesday, April 15, Calgary police and the RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in High River where they located a number of stolen documents.

As a result, a woman has been charged with four counts of possession of a stolen credit card and four counts of theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police say their investigation into two thefts at the Southland Leisure Centre helped them identify a suspect in connection with several of the thefts. View image in full screen
Calgary police say their investigation into two thefts at the Southland Leisure Centre helped them identify a suspect in connection with several of the thefts. Global News

During the course of their investigation, police said they also identified additional victims who had not previously reported the thefts to  police.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The investigation into dozens of thefts is ongoing.

“Reporting these incidents is crucial,” said Calgary police acting Insp. Paul Ralstin.  “It allows us to investigate each occurrence, identify trends and, in some cases, link suspects to multiple incidents.”

Such thefts, said Ralstin, can have “real impacts on victims and their feelings of safety.”

Police are also issuing a reminder to gym users to ensure their locker is fully locked and secured, avoid taking valuables to the gym if possible and report any suspicious behaviour and thefts to gym staff and police.

Anyone with information about any of the thefts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stopper app (P3 Tips) from your app store.

Click to play video: 'Calgary gym-goers warned about locker theft'
Calgary gym-goers warned about locker theft

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices