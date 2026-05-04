Calgary police report more than 60 locker thefts at local recreation centres

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Calgary police have announced charges against a 37-year-old woman from High River in connection with the investigation into a spike in thefts from lockers at recreational facilities in the city.

In making the announcement, police said there are investigations ongoing into more than 60 locker thefts at various locations since November 2025.

In March 2026, police received reports of multiple thefts. In each case the victims reported that wallets, bank cards and identification documents were stolen.

Investigators later identified a suspect in two of the thefts that occurred at the Southland Leisure Centre on Jan. 30 and Feb. 15, 2026.

On Wednesday, April 15, Calgary police and the RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in High River where they located a number of stolen documents.

As a result, a woman has been charged with four counts of possession of a stolen credit card and four counts of theft under $5,000.

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View image in full screen Calgary police say their investigation into two thefts at the Southland Leisure Centre helped them identify a suspect in connection with several of the thefts. Global News

During the course of their investigation, police said they also identified additional victims who had not previously reported the thefts to police.

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The investigation into dozens of thefts is ongoing.

“Reporting these incidents is crucial,” said Calgary police acting Insp. Paul Ralstin. “It allows us to investigate each occurrence, identify trends and, in some cases, link suspects to multiple incidents.”

Such thefts, said Ralstin, can have “real impacts on victims and their feelings of safety.”

Police are also issuing a reminder to gym users to ensure their locker is fully locked and secured, avoid taking valuables to the gym if possible and report any suspicious behaviour and thefts to gym staff and police.

Anyone with information about any of the thefts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

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Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stopper app (P3 Tips) from your app store.