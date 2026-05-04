Calgary man charged with murder of his children was in court Monday

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A 37-year-old man who is charged with the first degree murder of his three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son made a brief court appearance Monday morning in a Calgary courtroom.

The man, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, was arrested last Thursday outside his vehicle after police allege he called 911 and later confessed to investigators that he had killed his children.

Police said, when officers arrived on scene, in the 4500 block of 14 Street Northwest, they discovered the bodies of the two children inside a vehicle.

View image in full screen A memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and messages of condolence has sprung up along the street in the community of North Haven, not far from where the bodies of the two children were found inside a vehicle. Global News

Police said the man had arranged to take the children from their mother on Wednesday, but failed to return them later in the evening as he had agreed to do.

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The man remains behind bars at the Calgary Remand Centre and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 5.