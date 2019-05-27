Impaired driving charges laid in Lindsay over weekend

Police in Lindsay issued a pair of impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Friday evening, Kawartha Lakes Police Service received several reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

Police were initially unable to find the suspect vehicle but around 12:55 a.m., an officer located the vehicle travelling on McLaughlin Road.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. It’s alleged the driver also threatened to assault the investigating officer.

Ronald David Shaw, 53, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Mariposa Township), was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired — blood alcohol concentration 80-plus, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and uttering a threat to cause bodily harm.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 27.

On Sunday night, around 10:20 p.m., an officer observed a “suspicious” vehicle travelling on Lindsay Street. The officer conducted a vehicle stop and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Tyler John Connolly-Smith, 22, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and will appear in court on June 27.

