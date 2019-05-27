Crime
Peterborough man found asleep at wheel charged with impaired driving

Police say a Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after he was found asleep at the wheel.

Police say a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday led to the arrest of a Peterborough man who faces charges including impaired driving.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 11:30 p.m., they received a call regarding a man allegedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the area of Charlotte and Bethune streets.

Officers arrived on scene and say they located the vehicle parked along Bethune Street and a man sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Police say while speaking with the driver, officers noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police allege.

Matthew Drewes, 33, of Park Street North, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80-plus

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

