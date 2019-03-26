Man accused of driving with 3 times legal limit of alcohol following collision in Peterborough

A Peterborough County man is facing charges including impaired driving following a collision in Peterborough earlier this month.

Around 12:15 a.m. on March 15, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Reid and McDonnel streets.

A witness told police that the suspect vehicle allegedly struck a guard rail and then a male driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers located a suspect walking in the area of Bethune and Murray streets where he was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say a breath test revealed the driver allegedly had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Dakota Leahy, 24, of County Road 4 in Douro-Dummer Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired (alcohol)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

Driving a motor vehicle with no licence

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 3.

