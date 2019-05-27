Canada
May 27, 2019 7:23 am
Updated: May 27, 2019 7:26 am

Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian to appear in court Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alek Minassian, 25, has been arrested in connection to a van attack in Toronto that killed at least 10 people on April 23, 2018.

TORONTO – The man accused of a deadly van attack on a busy sidewalk in north Toronto is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 2018 attack.

Police allege the 26-year-old drove a van down a stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

In late 2018, Ontario’s deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.

The trial is scheduled for February 2020.

