Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian to appear in court Monday
TORONTO – The man accused of a deadly van attack on a busy sidewalk in north Toronto is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 2018 attack.
Police allege the 26-year-old drove a van down a stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
In late 2018, Ontario’s deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.
The trial is scheduled for February 2020.
