Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court

TORONTO – The case of a man accused of killing 10 people by mowing them down while driving a van on a busy sidewalk in north Toronto is due in court today.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last year.

Police allege the 26-year-old drove a van down a stretch of Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Late last year, Ontario’s deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial.

The trial is scheduled for February 2020.

Meantime, the Crown and defence continue their judicial pre-trial discussions in a case that both have described as voluminous.