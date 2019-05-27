London police issue public appeal for help in search for 22-year-old man
London police are on the lookout for a missing young man.
Officers say 22-year-old Tyler Lamantia of London was last seen around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 in the area of Southdale Road East and Dundalk Drive. He was spotted getting into the passenger side of a white SUV with tinted windows and a spoiler on the upper rear.
RELATED: London Police locate missing 12-year-old girl
Lamantia is described as white, approximately 6’0″ tall, about 130 lbs. with a slim build. Police say he has short blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, black shirt with two snakes on the front and tan Nike shoes.
RELATED: London police issue renewed call for information in search for missing man Lucas Teams
Investigators say they and Lamantia’s family are concerned for his welfare.
If you have any information about Lamantia’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.