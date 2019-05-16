London police searching for missing 58-year-old who might be with a black lab

London police are asking for the public’s help finding a 58-year-old London man.

Wayne Leroy Williams is described as white, about five-foot-nine, 185 pounds, with a bald or shaved head and is said to have a currently clean-shaven face.

He was last seen in the area of of Third Street and Parkhurst Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There’s no description of what he might be wearing, but police say he might be with a black Labrador Retriever.

Police and family are concerned for William’s welfare, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).