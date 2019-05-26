London Police searching for missing 12-year old girl
London police are asking the public to assist in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police say Kyara Brennan of London was last seen in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Talltree Crescent, near Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.
Police describe Brennan as white, 5’4″, with shoulder length black hair and red highlights.
Police believe Brennan was wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Services at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
