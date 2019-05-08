London police issue renewed call for information in search for missing man Lucas Teams

Police have issued another call for information in their ongoing search for 23-year-old Lucas Alexander Teams, who was last seen nearly a month ago at a pharmacy in west London.

It’s the fourth such plea for information in the search for the missing man, who may also go by the name Lucas Lochner.

Police have also issued a new photograph of the missing 23-year-old.

Teams was last seen on the evening of Sunday, April 14 at the Rexall on Beaverbrook Avenue near Wonderland Road North.

Police said he entered the store around 6:30 p.m. and left around 8 p.m. carrying a green reusable grocery bag.

Earlier in the day, Teams was seen around 11 a.m. near Dufferin Avenue and Cartwright Street in the city’s core, police said.

He’s described as a six-foot-one Caucasian man weighing 160 pounds with dyed blond hair shaved short.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with white seams, blue jeans and dark grey running shoes.

Police said officers and the man’s family are concerned for his welfare.