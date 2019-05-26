Trial to start Monday for Oscar Arfmann, accused killer of Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson

The man charged in the shooting death of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson is set to begin his trial on Monday morning.

Sixty-five-year-old Oscar Arfmann is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing Davidson in a shootout in November 2017.

The 53-year-old constable was the first officer on the scene as police responded to reports of a stolen car, which Arfmann is suspected of stealing from a dealership two days before the shooting.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was also injured in the shootout and was taken into custody the same day.

Davidson’s death was felt across Abbotsford and sparked a national outpouring of grief. His funeral attracted thousands of mourners, who watched his procession make its way through the streets.

At the time of his arrest, members of Arfmann’s family suggested he had experienced mental health issues in the months ahead of the shooting.

Arfmann’s trial was originally set to begin on Jan. 21, but the date was changed to May 21 before settling on Monday.

He’s expected to appear in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster at 10 a.m.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

Abbotsford police said in a statement Sunday that its members have been looking forward to the start of the trial.

“The trial will move the entire community into another phase of healing,” Sgt. Judy Bird said. “A number of citizens and police officers will be called on to give difficult testimony.”