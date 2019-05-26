Canada
Fire in Lindsay at former manufacturing plant under investigation

It happened at the former Northern Plastics Manufacturing plant on St. David Street just after 3 a.m.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was brought in to investigate a fire in Lindsay on Saturday morning.

Around 40 firefighters from seven stations battled the blaze. It took nearly three hours to get it under control.

There are no reported injuries.

At this point, the cause is not known and a damage estimate is yet to be determined.

