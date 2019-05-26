Fire in Lindsay at former manufacturing plant under investigation
A A
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was brought in to investigate a fire in Lindsay on Saturday morning.
It happened at the former Northern Plastics Manufacturing plant on St. David Street just after 3 a.m.
Around 40 firefighters from seven stations battled the blaze. It took nearly three hours to get it under control.
READ MORE: Fire engulfs garage on Balsam lake Sunday night
There are no reported injuries.
At this point, the cause is not known and a damage estimate is yet to be determined.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.