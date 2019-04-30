Fire engulfs garage on Balsam Lake on Sunday night

OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate a fire on Balsam Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes that happened on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the blaze around 10 p.m.

Several firefighters could be seen wearing breathing masks as they sifted through the debris of what used to be a garage.

City of Kawartha Lakes deputy fire Chief Terry Jones said the investigation is ongoing and couldn’t provide any more details.

READ MORE: One taken to Toronto hospital following Hunter St. blaze

OPP are expected to release more details today.