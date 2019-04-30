One taken to hospital following Hunter St. blaze

Hunter St. has been shut down between Mark St. and Burnham St. following a fire early this morning.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey building at about 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived they found heavy smoke billowing out the windows. Officials on scene said firefighters helped six people inside the building get out. One person had to be rescued from one of the upper floors, and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The road remains closed and officials say it will likely remain that way for several hours. The Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

More to come.