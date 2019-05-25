Manitoba ‘Motorcycle Ride For Dad’ sets new record for participants

The 11th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride For Dad saw 1,547 bikers take part in the annual ride from Winnipeg to Gimli, Man., and back.

The ‘Ride For Dad’ has been raising money for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba since 2009.

READ MORE: Manitoba bikers rally for motorcycle safety awareness

Organizers are estimating over $300,000 was raised this year alone, putting the event’s 11-year total to over $2.4 million.

“The TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad continues to lead [the] nation for funds raised and total number of registered riders. One hundred per cent of pledge donations stay in Manitoba to fight prostate cancer as all expenses are underwritten by corporate sponsors,” says the event’s co-chair, Kirk Van Alstyne.

READ MORE: More than 250 vehicles on display at Piston Ring’s World of Wheels

This year’s top earner is Tony Kusiak who raised a total of $23, 575.

WATCH: 11th annual TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad