Manitoba bikers rally for motorcycle safety awareness

Dozens of motorcyclists gathered at the provincial legislature today to take part in motorcycle safety awareness rally.

Representatives from the provincial government, Manitoba Public Insurance and the Winnipeg Police Service were all present.

All of them focused their speeches on making Manitoba’s roads safer for bikers this summer.

“If they get knocked off their bike they’re getting hurt — road rash or worse,” said Insp. Gord Spado, the head of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Traffic Division.

Twenty-two motorcyclists have been killed on Manitoba roads since 2014.

In that same time frame, another 700 bikers were injured in a collision.

READ MORE: One person in hospital after motorcycle collides with car on Pembina Highway

Explaining how to be safe on the roads, Spado said, “Don’t crowd motorcycles, give them space. If anything, a little bit more than you would any other car.

“They’re entitled to a lane of travel, and by crowding them, you create all sorts of risks that are not necessary.”

The rally was held by the Coalition of Manitoba Motorcycle Groups (CMMG). Bikers have been gathering at the legislature in early May to raise awareness for almost 20 years.

READ MORE: ‘It saves lives’: Motorcyclists defend loud pipes despite threat of fines

A strong turnout is also expected for this month’s Ride For Dad on May 25th.

“Motorcyclists are very conscious of their community responsibilities and that that’s the type of brotherhood it is,” Houghton said.

WATCH: Winnipeg World of Wheels: Motorcycles