One person in critical condition after motorcycle collides with car on Pembina Highway
Police say one person driving a motorcycle is in critical condition after a collision with a car Thursday night.
Officers were called to Pembina Highway near Chancellor Matheson just after 7 p.m.
A white car was seen with its front window smashed.
The area remained blocked off to traffic late Thursday night.
