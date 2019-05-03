Motorcycle-vehicle crash
May 3, 2019 12:04 am
Updated: May 3, 2019 12:08 am

One person in critical condition after motorcycle collides with car on Pembina Highway

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

One person is in critical condition after a car collided with a motorcycle Thursday on Pembina near Chancellor Matheson.

Michael Draven/Global News
Police say one person driving a motorcycle is in critical condition after a collision with a car Thursday night.

Officers were called to Pembina Highway near Chancellor Matheson just after 7 p.m.

Officers take a look at a white car involved in a collision on Pembina Highway Thursday night.

Michael Draven/Global News

A white car was seen with its front window smashed.

The area remained blocked off to traffic late Thursday night.

 

