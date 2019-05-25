Section of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna closed after traffic incident

The northbound lanes of Harvey Avenue in front of Orchard Plaza in Kelowna are closed to traffic as a result of a serious incident.

Investigators appear to be dealing with a vehicle incident involving a car and a cyclist.

A black Chevy with a dent on the right bumper remains on Harvey with no occupants, while a bicycle lies in the grass against the edge of the road, not too far from the car.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or how long that section of Harvey / Highway 97 will remain closed.