May 25, 2019 11:13 am
Updated: May 25, 2019 11:16 am

Section of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna closed after traffic incident

Police have closed part of Harvey Avenue near Orchard Plaza in Kelowna following an apparent incident involving a car and a cyclist. There was no word on how long that section of Harvey Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The northbound lanes of Harvey Avenue in front of Orchard Plaza in Kelowna are closed to traffic as a result of a serious incident.

Investigators appear to be dealing with a vehicle incident involving a car and a cyclist.

 

 

Another view of police tape surrounding the scene along Harvey Avenue / Highway 97 in Kelowna.

A black Chevy with a dent on the right bumper remains on Harvey with no occupants, while a bicycle lies in the grass against the edge of the road, not too far from the car.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or how long that section of Harvey / Highway 97 will remain closed.
