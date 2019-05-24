Canada
May 24, 2019 5:41 pm

2019 Peterborough Arts Awards and the Mayor’s Luncheon for the arts.

Writer Charles Foran speaks at the Peterborough Arts Awards

Writer Charles Foran speaks at the Peterborough Arts Awards

Organized by EC3, the Electric City Culture Council, the awards are are open to professional artists in any discipline living in the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County. Awards are presented in six categories and were presented Friday at the Mayor’s Luncheon for the Arts

Arts Champion

Charlie Werger, lead the rescue of Market Hall as a performing arts centre

Outstanding Emerging Artist

Nimkii Osawamick,  Indigenous singer, Hoop dancer and champion Powwow dancer

Outstanding Mid-Career Artist (tie)

Beau Dixon, musician, singer, songwriter and dancer

Patti Shaughnessy, producer, actor, director

Outstanding Senior Artist

Alice Williams, artist, quilt-maker, storyteller

Outstanding Achievement by an Indigenous Artist

Hilary Wear, actor, storyteller, therapeutic clown

Arts Catalyst

Ryan Kerr, actor, producer, director, theatre manager

 

 

 

 
