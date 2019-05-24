2019 Peterborough Arts Awards and the Mayor’s Luncheon for the arts.

Organized by EC3, the Electric City Culture Council, the awards are are open to professional artists in any discipline living in the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County. Awards are presented in six categories and were presented Friday at the Mayor’s Luncheon for the Arts
Arts Champion
Charlie Werger, lead the rescue of Market Hall as a performing arts centre
Outstanding Emerging Artist
Nimkii Osawamick, Indigenous singer, Hoop dancer and champion Powwow dancer
Outstanding Mid-Career Artist (tie)
Beau Dixon, musician, singer, songwriter and dancer
Patti Shaughnessy, producer, actor, director
Outstanding Senior Artist
Alice Williams, artist, quilt-maker, storyteller
Outstanding Achievement by an Indigenous Artist
Hilary Wear, actor, storyteller, therapeutic clown
Arts Catalyst
Ryan Kerr, actor, producer, director, theatre manager
