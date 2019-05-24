St. Boniface senior, 73, beaten and robbed in her home

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a St. Boniface home.

Police said the incident took place on the afternoon of May 20, when the female suspect convinced a 73-year-old woman to let her into her house.

The suspect then attacked the senior with a weapon, stole her purse, and drove away in her vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for upper-body injuries.

READ MORE: Care home worker stole jewelry from elderly victims with dementia, say Winnipeg police

The suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 40 years old, 5’2″ and 100 lbs with a slim build. She had medium-length blonde hair and wore a grey tank top, dark-coloured jeans with rips in the knees, and a black shoulder bag.

Police are also looking for the victim’s vehicle, which is a beige 2005 Dodge Caravan with the licence plate AVU 951. The van may have dents on a passenger door and rust along the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or 204-786-TIPS.

Please help us identify this suspect and locate a stolen beige 2005 Dodge Caravan (MB plate AVU951) after a robbery where a 73-year-old woman was assaulted in her house. Call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 with any info. More: https://t.co/taG8r4iHoj pic.twitter.com/wYvmUpKSO1 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 23, 2019

WATCH: Teen charged with senior’s death charged for other crimes, including home invasion