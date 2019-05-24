Crime
May 24, 2019 10:45 am

St. Boniface senior, 73, beaten and robbed in her home

By Online Journalist  Global News
Winnipeg police are looking for this woman.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a St. Boniface home.

Police said the incident took place on the afternoon of May 20, when the female suspect convinced a 73-year-old woman to let her into her house.

The suspect then attacked the senior with a weapon, stole her purse, and drove away in her vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for upper-body injuries.

The suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 40 years old, 5’2″ and 100 lbs with a slim build. She had medium-length blonde hair and wore a grey tank top, dark-coloured jeans with rips in the knees, and a black shoulder bag.

Police are also looking for the victim’s vehicle, which is a beige 2005 Dodge Caravan with the licence plate AVU 951. The van may have dents on a passenger door and rust along the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or 204-786-TIPS.

