Carly Rae Jepsen announces 13-date Canadian tour

After announcing a full U.S. tour in support of her latest album, Dedicated (2019), it seemed Carly Rae Jepsen had left her Canadian fans in the dust.

However, the Call Me Maybe singer has just announced that she’ll be in Canada at the end of the summer with a short, 13-date tour.

Jepsen, 33, kicks things off on Aug. 28 with two nights at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Her Canadian tour is set to conclude at London’s Music Hall on Sept. 19. Along the way, the pop sensation will stop by Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, among various other cities.

Dedicated serves as the long-awaited followup to Jepsen’s last album, Emotion (2015). It was released on May 17 and features singles such as Party for One, Now That I Found You and Too Much.

The Dedication tour marks Jepsen’s first return home for a full Canadian tour since the spring of 2016. The singer was born and raised in Mission, B.C.

Dedicated is now available on all major streaming platforms.

An exclusive fan presale begins this Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 31 at 10 a.m.

Additional details and tour dates outside of Canada can be found on the official Carly Rae Jepsen website.

Canadian Dedication tour dates 2019

Aug. 28 — Vancouver, B.C. @ The Commodore Ballroom

Aug. 29 — Vancouver, B.C. @ The Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 1 — Victoria, B.C. @ Royal Theatre

Sept. 4 — Calgary, Alta. @ MacEwan Hall

Sept. 5 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Winspear Centre

Sept. 9 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Sept. 10 — Thunder Bay, Ont. @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sept. 12 — Montreal, Que. @ MTELUS

Sept. 13 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre

Sept. 18 — Kitchener, Ont. @ Centre in the Square

Sept. 19 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall

